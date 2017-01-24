Lady Gaga Shocker: Why She’s Performing For Free At The Super Bowl

REX/Shutterstock

What?!? Lady Gaga will not be paid for her performance at Super Bowl 51’s halftime show on Feb. 5 and you have to know details on why she’s doing it anyway!

What do you mean Lady Gaga, 30, is not getting paid? Before you freak out, there’s actually a pretty good reason for the pop star to be performing at Super Bowl 51’s halftime show come Feb. 5 even without a paycheck. The NFL may not pay their halftime performers, they did not pay Coldplay, Bruno Mars, or Beyoncé for their incredible show last year, but they do cover production costs.

“We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs,” NFL spokesperson Joanna Hunter told Forbes last year. The NFL shells out a fortune for the halftime show. This year, Lady Gaga is rumored to want to perform from the roof of the Houston’s NRG Stadium dome, according to Page Six. That’s definitely going to cost a pretty penny to figure out! “Lady Gaga wants to sing on the roof of the Super Bowl — and lawyers and technicians alike are trying to figure out how to make her ambitious plan work,” sources told the site.

Gaga will get even more than an outrageous free show, if 2017’s halftime show is anything like past years she’ll get a bump in sales too. Both Bruno Mars and Beyoncé saw an increase in album sales after their performance last year. Bruno’s album Unorthodox Jukebox jumped from No. 7 to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and was up 92%! That’s huge! We all know Beyoncé has no trouble selling her music, but even she got a 59% increase in sales for her album 4. This was before Lemonade rocked our world.

Lady Gaga offered fans a sneak peek at her rehearsing for her halftime show on Jan. 9. The star posted a picture to Instagram of her chatting with her band. She looked super comfy for a long day of rehearsing in a red jump suit. We cannot wait to see what she has in store!

