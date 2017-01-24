Best Dressed At Sundance — Elle Fanning, Dianna Agron, Kristen Stewart & More

REX/Shutterstock

The 2017 Sundance Film Festival is in full swing and some of our favorite celebrities have been heading to Park City, Utah! We have seen so many amazing outfits and we can’t decide which one was our fave! Who do you guys think was best dressed at Sundance? VOTE.

Let’s start with our favorite gal, Kristen Stewart, 26. She arrived at the premiere of her new film, Come Swim, in her signature look — black ripped jeans and a tee. She opted to wear a pair of black MOTHER Looker Ankle Fray in Guilty As Sin jeans with rips at the knees and she paired her signature black skinny jeans with a white Current Elliott tee and a black leather Saint Laurent moto jacket. KStew topped her whole look off with a sweatband, gray socks, retro sneakers, and a gray sweatshirt tied around her waist.

Elle Fanning, 18, looked so sophisticated at the Variety Studio presented by Orville Redenbacher’s when she rocked a monochromatic look. She donned a white cotton short-sleeve tee which she tucked into super high-waisted, wide-leg trousers. It was so classy and simple. Dianna Agron, 30, attended the same event but opted for a lot more color when she arrived in her Miu Miu dress. The flowy red dress was decorated in white polka dots and featured a black collar and cinched in waist.

Olivia Culpo, 24, looked like an absolute snow angel when she interviewed Marianna Hewitt for Amazon’s Style Code Live. Olivia donned a white Mackage Kinsley merino wool belted coat with J Brand L8007 Edita leather leggings. She finished her look off with Nicholas Kirkwood Pollypetal Riley over-the-knee black suede boots and a pair of Kate Spade New York Bow Tech Gloves in black leather.

There were so many other looks to choose from and we seriously can’t decide who was the best dressed at Sundance! What do you guys think? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.