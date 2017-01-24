WHAT DID SHE JUST SAY?! ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Joseline Hernandez dropped a HUGE bombshell about Kirk Frost’s personal life on ‘The Real,’ claiming he knocked up his stripper mistress! Watch this insane bombshell unravel, right here!

Girls share everything with each other. They love to gossip about other people’s personal lives and reveal dirty secrets, which is exactly what happened when Joseline Hernandez, 30, joined The Real. The convo starts out innocent enough, with Joseline gushing over Kirk Frost‘s, 47, wife. But then, the Love & Hip Hop reality star hints he’s hiding a huge secret — and it involves a stripper mistress! “The word is that he do got a baby and you know, it’s not from Rasheeda,” she confesses. “It’s from some ex-stripper that used to…” The crowd gasps before Joseline can finish, but we get where she’s going.

Kirk is already under fire for cheating on wifey Rasheeda, so maybe Joseline is telling the truth. An alleged side chick has filed court papers demanding child support after she claimed to have a SECRET baby with Kirk! Jasmine Washington is mother to six-month old Kannon Mekhi Washington, and is demanding that Kirk pay up to support the child’s expenses. This upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is definitely going to be FULL of drama! That’s for sure!

Krik is already father to three children — Cherry Nicole (a daughter from a previous marriage), and shares Ky and Karter with Rasheeda. Taking in Jasemine AND Joseline’s shocking claims, Kirk might have an additional two kiddos in the dark. Joseline may not have proof of Kirk’s affair with the stripper, but Jasemine is coming out with guns blazing! Jasmine says she was receipts from the night she spent with Kirk. When Rasheeda finds out the truth, do you think she’ll leave Kirk for good?

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Joseline? Does Kirk have another baby on the way with a stripper?