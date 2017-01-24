Kerry Washington’s Perfectly Textured Ponytail — How You Can Copy In 5 Steps

Courtesy of Instagram

Textured ponytails are always stylish and sexy. Kerry Washington rocked the look at the Sundance Film Festival and it’s super easy to re-create! Get her exact look with expert tips below!

Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan did the gorgeous look on Kerry Washington for the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on January 23 and explained the look on her Instagram:

“Textured ponytail for @kerrywashington tonight at #sundancefilmfestival 🦄🦋✨❄️ I used my @ghd_northamerica flat iron to smooth the hair before gathering it into a high ponytail with @Tresemme styling pomade at the roots.

I curled the pony in tiny sections alternating directions with my ghd 1 inch iron. Then I sprayed the pony with @tresemme dry shampoo, lifted it up and back brushed, then pieced it out with the end of my rat tail comb and sprayed with @tresemme extreme hold hairspray to finish. 🖤💄 makeup by the talented @laurenandersen.”

Of course, Kerry is a Neutrogena brand ambassador, so start this look with the Neutrogena Triple Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner. If your hair is super dry during the winter, you can use their Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask for extra hydration.

Her stunning makeup was done by makeup artist Lauren Andersen. See our video tutorial to get glowing skin with Lauren right here!

We also have a hair tutorial with Justine — she explains how to get Kardashian-inspired braids and waves! Watch it here!

