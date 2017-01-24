Fishnets Under Jeans: Why Kendall Jenner & Everyone You Know Is Trying This Trend

SplashNews

Just when you thought Winter fashion was boring, Kendall Jenner proved us all wrong. The latest trend that we’ve been seeing everywhere lately is fishnet stockings under ripped jeans & the celeb set loves this edgy trend! Would you guys try this cool look?

Say goodbye to choker necklaces and hello to fishnet stockings! The latest craze that all the celebrities have been a part of recently, is fishnet stockings under their jeans. Supermodel, Kendall Jenner, 21, gave it the stamp of approval, as did her Kardashian sisters, Kim, 36, and Khloe, 32, and Kylie Jenner, 19, of course!

To be honest, we have no idea who started this trend, but it’s amazing. Who would ever think to rock stockings under jeans? It reminds us of when we used to get in trouble at school for wearing our tights under our gym uniform — we can just hear gym teachers yelling everywhere.

Regardless, the trend is so cool and edgy, plus it’s insanely affordable. Kendall officially set this trend off and has been rocking fishnets under jeans throughout her trip in Paris for Fashion Week. She was spotted in a pair of high-waisted ripped Re/done jeans with black Wolford fishnet tights underneath. She paired the pants with a black cropped Yeezy sweater and strappy Shoedebar heels, where her tights clearly showed off.

The trick to wearing fishnets under your jeans is to wear a pair of high-waisted pants, so that enough fishnet is showing at the top, but not too much is showing so you don’t look sloppy. The other trick is to wear a cropped shirt that’s cropped enough, so that you can see a little bit of the fishnets on your stomach, or else, what is the point?

Don’t own ripped jeans? Don’t worry. Other stylish celebs like Hailey Baldwin, 20, and Vanessa Hudgens, 28, managed to rock the trend under regular jeans. There’s so many different ways you can style the tights under jeans look. Whether you want to rock a sweater like Kendall, or a cropped graphic tee like Vanessa and Hailey, there’s so many ways you can try out the trend on your own — have fun with it!

What do you guys think of this cool new trend? Would you try wearing fishnet tights under jeans?

