Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid’s Sleek Wrap Buns At Chanel Show In Paris

Model BFFs Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are taking over Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week! Walking in Chanel, the girls sported soft, shimmery makeup and sleek buns that were wrapped flat against their heads. Keep reading for details on the quirky look.

Fashion week festivities are officially in full swing with major models Kendall Jenner, 21, and Bella Hadid, 20, kicking things off at the Spring/Summer 2017 Haute Couture collection in Paris. Going from bedazzled dresses on the runway to sheer tops as part of their street style looks, it was Kendall and Bella’s latest hairstyle that really caught our eye.

Walking in the Chanel show on Jan. 24, the girls looked to be wearing classic slicked back low knots that were parted off to the side. Upon closer inspection, hairstylist Sam McKnight (remember when he turned Kendall blonde for Balmain last year?) created an updo that had an unusual detail to it.

Creating a futuristic look, Sam laid the hair as flat as possible to the girls’ heads and wrapped it around the entire head, pinning the hair in place and slicking it back for a wet finish.

To complete the haute couture look, makeup artist Tom Pecheux gave all of the models minimal makeup looks. Starting with clean skin and slightly hollowed cheekbones, Tom left the eyes completely free of mascara and liner, adding a touch of shimmer along the outer corners of the eyes only. As the finishing touch, he chose a slightly pink matte lip.

