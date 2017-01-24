Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Stun On Chanel Runway At Paris Fashion Week

REX/Shutterstock

Two of our favorite supermodels and BFF, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, headed to the Chanel Spring/Summer 2017 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, on Jan. 24th. They both graced the runway in two gorgeous looks and we can’t decide which was our fave! What do you think? VOTE.

Kendall Jenner, 21, and Bella Hadid, 20, have been taking Paris Fashion Week by storm. From the Givenchy runway to their street style, these supermodels have been on a roll. They both walked the runway at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2017 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Jan. 24th, and both of their outfits were stunning.

Kendall hit the runway in the most perfect dress we’ve ever seen. The strapless silver dress was completely covered in sequins and featured a plunging necline while a thick metallic silver belt cinched in her waist. The rest of the dress was skin-tight and featured an insanely poufy white feather skirt which gave us a very 1920s feel. Under the feather skirt was a sheer underlay covered in gems with a tulle ruffle hem. She paired the dress with silver pointy-toed pumps with a pearl ankle-strap. It was stunning.

Bella also strutted down the runway in a sparkly look when she rocked a sleeveless black dress that also had a plunging neckline, showing off ample cleavage. Around her waist was a thick black leather belt and the black overlay flowed out into a cape, while the front of the was made up of silver jacquard, with matching jacquard skinny pants. She topped her look off with classic black suede pumps. We love how Bella’s outfit was the perfect mix of edgy and feminine — she killed it.

We love both of their outfits so much and it’s so hard for us to pick a favorite! What do you guys think? Which runway look did you like better? VOTE.

