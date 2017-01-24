Kendall Jenner Channels Audrey Hepburn With Short Bangs — Love Or Loathe Retro Look?

She bangs, she bangs! We had to do a double take on January 23 when photos emerged of Kendall Jenner in Paris rocking very short, dramatic bangs! What do you think of her hair makeover?
Wow — that’s a new look! We barely recognized Kendall Jenner with her short, flirty bangs while partying in Paris with pal Bella Hadid.
Rocking black sunglasses and a bold red lip, she was incognito at the Christian Dior Haute Couture event during Paris Fashion Week.
Earlier in the day, she rocked the runway at a Chanel fashion show, with her hair slicked back into a twisted updo.
Kendall Jenner’s Best Pics — See Sexy Snaps Of The Star
Kendall definitely admires Audrey Hepburn. On her app in early January, she wrote: “I know I’m flattering myself to say that Audrey Hepburn and I look alike, but, if it were possible, I would choose her over anyone else to play me in a movie.”
Maybe this inspired her hair makeover! We’re sure it was just a clip-in hair extension and her bangs will be gone before we can say “fashion week!”
She’s actually rocked bangs before — whispy, piecey bangs just before New York Fashion Week back in September 2016. Maybe it’s a fashion week itch!
The look was definitely retro inspired and totally fun for a party.
HollywoodLifers, are you loving Kendall Jenner’s bangs during Paris Fashion Week? Tell us in the comments below if you are loving or loathing this fun look at the Dior party!
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP