Kendall Jenner Channels Audrey Hepburn With Short Bangs — Love Or Loathe Retro Look?

REX/Shutterstock

She bangs, she bangs! We had to do a double take on January 23 when photos emerged of Kendall Jenner in Paris rocking very short, dramatic bangs! What do you think of her hair makeover?

Wow — that’s a new look! We barely recognized Kendall Jenner with her short, flirty bangs while partying in Paris with pal Bella Hadid.

Rocking black sunglasses and a bold red lip, she was incognito at the Christian Dior Haute Couture event during Paris Fashion Week.

Earlier in the day, she rocked the runway at a Chanel fashion show, with her hair slicked back into a twisted updo.

Kendall definitely admires Audrey Hepburn. On her app in early January, she wrote: “I know I’m flattering myself to say that Audrey Hepburn and I look alike, but, if it were possible, I would choose her over anyone else to play me in a movie.”

Maybe this inspired her hair makeover! We’re sure it was just a clip-in hair extension and her bangs will be gone before we can say “fashion week!”

She’s actually rocked bangs before — whispy, piecey bangs just before New York Fashion Week back in September 2016. Maybe it’s a fashion week itch!

The look was definitely retro inspired and totally fun for a party.

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Kendall Jenner’s bangs during Paris Fashion Week? Tell us in the comments below if you are loving or loathing this fun look at the Dior party!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.