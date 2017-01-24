Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Rock Sexy Sequin Dresses On Alexandre Vauthier Runway

REX/Shutterstock

Another day, another runway for Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid! These two stunning models headed to the Alexandre Vauthier Paris Fashion Week show where they dominated the runway in sparkly looks. We love both of their outfits so much & we can’t decide which one was our favorite — what do you guys think? VOTE.

Kendall Jenner, 21, and Bella Hadid, 20, have been taking Paris Haute Couture Fashion week by storm! These two BFF and supermodels have been hitting runway after runway and their latest show was Alexandre Vauthier SS17 and their outfits were stunning.

Bella opened up the entire show in a metallic blue one-shoulder dress. The skin-tight metallic mini featured one sleeve that was made up of a moto jacket, while the other side was sleeveless. The mini dress featured a bustier top that showed off ample cleavage and an asymmetrical skirt with a long silver zipper going up the entire side. She topped the look off with metallic silver sequin strappy heels. We are obsessed with this futuristic look.

Next up, our girl Kendall rocked a strapless mini dress that was completely covered in metallic sequins and beading. The strapless frock was extra short and featured a skin-tight corset bodice that showed off a lot of cleavage. We love the red, silver, blue, and black colors on this festive little frock and it hugged her petite frame perfectly. She paired her look with a similar pair of silver strappy heels.

Bella shocked us all when she strutted down the runway for a second time in a different one-shoulder dress. Bella rocked a completely sheer silver sequin dress with a one shoulder cape detail. The dress was ruched at the waist and folded over into a tight little mini skirt, but the back of the dress stole the show. Bella’s entire back was cutout and open and considering the dress was completely see-through, she flashed her bare butt, except for a little trace of a nude thong, and her bare nipples. Bella is so confident in her own skin — it is amazing.

What do you guys think of Bella and Kendall’s runway looks? Which one was your favorite? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.