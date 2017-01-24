Kellyanne Conway Got Violent At Inaugural Ball? She Allegedly Threw ‘Mean Punches’

REX/Shutterstock

Who knew that Kellyanne Conway threw such a mean left hook? Donald Trump’s top adviser allegedly punched someone at the Inaugural Ball just hours after he was sworn in as president, according to an eyewitness at the event. What in the world made her reportedly cause such a ruckus?

Kellyanne Conway, 50, is known for being one of the fiercest political reps in the game, and now it turns out she might be a fearsome fighter, too. President Donald Trump‘s counselor allegedly intervened when two men started a brawl at the inaugural Liberty Ball at the Washington Convention Center on January 20, according to an eyewitness.

The men, who reportedly appeared to be friends or family of Kellyanne, and allegedly started fighting near the VIP area of the ball shortly after Trump and wife Melania Trump, 46, finished their first dance. Oh boy. Kellyanne allegedly got between the guys, pushing them apart and throwing “mean punches” at one of them, according to Fox Business Network correspondent Charlie Gasparino, 54. Charlie described the shocking event on Facebook:

“Inside the ball we see a fight between two guys in tuxes and then suddenly out of nowhere came trump adviser Kellyanne Conway who began throwing some mean punches at one of the guys. Whole thing lasted a few mins no one was hurt except maybe the dude she smacked. Now I know why Trump hired her. Btw I exaggerate none of this.”

That is absolutely insane. Seriously. Charlie said that the incident was even crazier than another weird event that allegedly happened at the Inaugural Ball: “First met my pal Scott Baio outside the victory ball,” he wrote on Facebook. “We said hello when a bunch of anarchist thugs began to descend on us screaming ‘hey Chachi, are u fascist?’ One made an aggressive move toward us, [and] I shoved him away and he said ‘touch me again u little prick and I’ll smack u.’ My response: ‘GFY asshole.’ That’s when my producer Brian Schwartz intervened and crisis was averted.’

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Kellyanne allegedly punched a dude at the Inaugural Ball? Tell us in the comments!

