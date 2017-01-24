Kate Middleton Looks Gorgeous In Green At Children’s Hospice — See Stunning Pics

REX/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton looked absolutely stunning when she made a visit to the East Anglia Children’s Hospices in Norwich, England on Jan. 24th. She opted to wear a gorgeous green ensemble and it hugged her frame perfectly! What did you guys think of her skirt suit?

Kate Middleton, 35, made a very special visit at the East Anglia Children’s Hospices in Norwich, England on Jan. 24th, and as always, she looked fabulous. We are obsessed with her entire green outfit from head-to-toe and it hugged her petite figure perfectly. Kate opted to wear an entire look from the brand Hobbs, which is a personal favorite of the Duchess of Cambridge, as she’s been spotted in pieces from the brand on multiple occasions.

This time, Kate rocked the Hobbs Sinead Jacket in Evergreen, which features a sleek, collarless style with a subtle peplum and bodice detailing to the back to define the figure. It fastens with an exposed front zip and has decorative flap pockets for a contemporary finish. She opted to pair the jacket with the matching pencil skirt from the brand and it fit her perfectly. The pencil skirt was skin tight and high-waisted, and it fell just above her knees while the back of the skirt had a little slit on the back.

We love how Kate paired the jacket with a little white lace collared blouse underneath. The collar was shown on top of the coat and it looked like it was part of the jacket, that’s how perfectly it matched. She opted to tie the whole look together with a simple and classic pair of black suede pumps — she looked perfect.

Kate has worn green outfits from Hobbs many times before, including the time she rocked the forest green Hobbs trench coat in Sept. 2016 when she arrived in Canada. We love Kate’s style so much, and this green outfit is absolutely perfect! What do you guys think of her look?

