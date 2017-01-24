Kate Middleton’s Stunning Waves — 5 Tricks You Need For A Better Blowout

Rex/Shutterstock

Another day, another flawless blowout from Kate Middleton! Visiting East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice in Norfolk, England, Kate’s hair was blown out straight with soft waves at the ends. Find out how you can copy her perfect hair, ahead.

No matter where Kate Middleton, 35, is off to, her best accessory is always her hair. The Duchess of Cambridge showed off another look to love on Jan. 24 during her visit to the East Anglia Children’s Hospice.

Wearing head-to-toe green with the Hobbs Sinead Jacket and a matching green pencil skirt, Kate’s look was tailored to her slim figure and completed with some classic black suede pumps. Of course, no look from Kate would truly be complete without a glossy, bouncy blowout, and her latest look didn’t disappoint.

While we’ve shared how-tos on copying Kate’s blowout before, there are also a few tricks you can apply to fake better hair like Kate.

1) Don’t forget to prep: Help your hair before you even start blow drying it by prepping accordingly. If you have dry hair, use a moisturizing mask in the shower like Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask, $16. Or, if your hair is on the finer side, give it a volumizing boost with a mousse like Wella EIMI Extra Volume Mousse, $19.

2) Cover up your roots: Kate always keeps up with her color appointments, but if you’ve skipped out on the salon and its starting to show at your roots, invest in a quick cover up. Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch Up Spray, $25, covers grays and dark roots when sprayed onto dry hair.

3) Don’t curl all of your hair: Kate keeps her blowout looking effortless by just adding waves at the ends of her hair. You can copy her by using your curling wand towards the bottom of your hair and using a flat brush to gently break up any curls that are too defined once they have cooled.

4) Fake glossy hair: You may not have hair as healthy and shiny as Kate’s, but thanks to shine sprays like Drybar Sparkling Soda Shine Mist, $28, you can add a glossy, frizz-free finish to your blowout anyway.

5) Dry shampoo is a blowout’s BFF: Whether want to add more volume at your roots or texture through your lengths, dry shampoo will never let you down. Plus, it has helped us stretch out a good blowout an extra day or two.

HollywoodLifers, are you as obsessed with Kate’s hair as we are? Do you have any tricks for making a blowout last longer?

