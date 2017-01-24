Courtesy of KimKardashianWest.com/Rex/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian might have let the cat out of the bag when she posted a GIF on her website of her hubby Kanye West in the studio and what appears to be a tracklist of new songs on a whiteboard. Uh-oh! Check out the new song titles here!

Kim [Kardashian] posted a GIF on Jan. 24 that revealed something maybe her husband Kanye West, 39, didn’t want fans to know yet — the tracklist for an upcoming album! The GIF, posted on her website KimKardashianWest.com, shows the 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star holding her 1-year-old baby boy Saint West while sitting next to Kanye in the studio. Behind the adorable family is a whiteboard that appears to have song titles on it. Whoa! What a cool sneak peek.

It’s pretty hard to make out what the list says, but it looks like it includes the potential track titles, “Push,” “Devotion” and “Feel Me.” Seeing that Saint is in the studio with him also makes us think that the little one could be laying down some soundbites to go along with his papa’s new songs.

We can’t wait to hear what Kanye is working on, because we expect whatever he’s recording now will be very emotional. After all, this will be the first album the “Famous” rapper has released since his mental breakdown back in November 2016. We can already tell from the names of the titles we can make out that those songs are gonna be heavy ones. The cherry on top of this epic reveal is that Kim is supporting him while he’s getting back to work!

HollywoodLifers, can you make out any more titles on the whiteboard? Do you think that Kanye’s new album is going to be his best one yet? Give us all your thoughts below!

