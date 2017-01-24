Kanye West Recording New Song With Adorable Son Saint — See The Precious GIF

Courtesy of KimKardashianWest.com

Kanye West has the cutest little collaborator we’ve ever seen! Kim Kardashian shared a GIF of Saint West in the studio with his dad on Jan. 24, and we’re just about melting from how sweet it is. Check it out for yourself, here!

Saint West, 1, may seem a little young to start rapping, but music runs through his blood with a dad like Kanye West, 39. Kim Kardashian, 36, shared the cutest GIF on her website KimKardashianWest.com on Jan. 24, where she can be seen holding their youngest child up to the microphone in a music studio while his pops watches. Both parents look so proud!

We’re pretty sure that this means Kanye will be using Saint’s voice in an upcoming song, because Ye’s famous for sampling vocals from unorthodox sources, and we’re confident that he could even make a baby voice into sweet, sweet music.

Perhaps the collaboration was a way to celebrate Saint turning one year old, which happened about a month before the GIF was released. Kim has been hoarding photos and videos and releasing them later on, so this definitely could be a throwback to Dec. 5, when Saint turned one.

It’s really nice to see Kanye in the studio again. Ever since his mental breakdown in Nov., it’s been unclear what our boy Yeezy has been up to. He’s been seen at art openings and shopping with his family, but we have no idea where he stands on his music. Rumors were swirling that he had picked up his creative process again and was even planning to go back to touring, but this is the first solid evidence we’ve has that Ye is back in the studio and working on music. Keep it up, Yeezy!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that we’ll hear a song with Saint and Kanye soon? Let us know!

