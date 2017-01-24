Justin Timberlake Ecstatic Over Oscar Nomination — But Does He Think He’ll Win?

REX/Shutterstock

Congratulations are in order for Justin Timberlake! The actor/singer scored his very first Oscar nomination on Jan. 24 for his song ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling,’ and he’s absolutely thrilled, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Is he confident in his chances at getting the trophy, though? Find out here!

Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling” is nominated for Best Original Song at the 2017 Academy Awards — the singer’s very first nod at the most prestigious awards show! He and his co-writers are up against two songs from La La Land, “Audition” and “City Of Stars,” as well as Lin Manuel-Miranda’s “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana and “The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story.

“Justin is ecstatic that his song was nominated,” an insider tells HollywoodLIfe.com EXCLUSIVELY. “In the sea of accomplishments that he has been blessed with in his career, this one is right at the top. He is very humble, though, and not exactly thinking he is going to win.”

Interestingly, Justin’s old pal and Mickey Mouse Club co-star, Ryan Gosling, 36, sings on the La La Land song “City of Stars,” so there’s some friendly competition to be had here. “He’s already been joking that he’ll never hear the end of it from his pals in *NSYNC if Ryan ends up winning it,” our source adds. “He’s taking it in stride — he’s going to enjoy the back and forth ribbing in the meantime.” At the Golden Globes, “City Of Stars” beat out “Can’t Stop the Feeling” in the same category.

Justin already has nine Grammy Awards and four Emmy Awards, so an Oscar would be the perfect addition. Then all he’d need is a Tony and he can EGOT!

