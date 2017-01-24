Justin Bieber’s Mellow Solo Movie Night Seeing ‘Split’ — Finally Getting A Normal Life

FameFlyNet

Justin Bieber is finally getting what he wanted: to get back to living like a normal person! The heartthrob managed to enjoy a movie alone on Jan. 23, and it was totally ‘no big deal,’ a source from the theater told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Check it out!

Justin Bieber, 22, has proven time and time again that he has no problem going out solo, whether it’s skateboarding, grabbing a coffee or playing soccer in the street. However, it always seems to cause a ruckus, which is something he’s complained about before — he just wants to be normal! Luckily, on Jan. 23 he got his wish.

TMZ reported that Justin headed down to the iPic theater in Westwood, CA to catch an evening showing of the new M. Night Shyamalan movie Split. A source inside the theater gave HollywoodLife.com the EXCLUSIVE details on Justin’s behavior in the theater. “Justin was really nice and mellow,” the source explained. “He didn’t say much, just came in and left without really talking to anyone. He was smiling and seemed happy to be catching a movie. He didn’t make a scene or anything, it was really no big deal.” Awww!

It looks like Justin is finally getting what he wants: to be a normal guy without fans screaming at him constantly. However, he also got a little extra special treatment. According to TMZ, he asked for nachos even though they aren’t on the menu, and the theater made them for him anyway. Unfortunately, they weren’t up to his standards and he sent them back, but he did eat a flatbread and croquettes. He also relaxed with three Jack n’ Cokes, which makes any movie-viewing experience that much better. Keep up the good work, normal-guy Justin!

