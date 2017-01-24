‘L&HH’ Joseline Hernandez: Why She Keeps Stevie J’s ‘Receipts’: I’m Not ‘Stalking Him’

Joseline Hernandez has HAD IT with Stevie J’s mind games! The ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star is sitting down with the ladies of ‘The Real’ Tuesday and gets especially candid about documenting every interaction she has with her estranged baby daddy. You’ll die when you hear what else Joseline has to say.

It’s been one hell of a year for Joseline Hernandez. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star has been estranged from her ex Stevie J since last Jan. and just gave birth to their daughter, Bonnie Bella Jordan, in Dec.. To say the pair have a tumultuous relationship is putting it mildly, something that is very clear from Joseline’s appearance on The Real Jan. 24.

In the preview clip from the episode, above, the 30-year-old reality star opens up about what it is like when former flames want to put you on blast for being the crazy one in the relationship. “He’ll act like I’m so in love like I’m following him and looking for him and everything and I left him like a year ago,” she says of Stevie. “I departed, I was the one that departed the relationship. He’ll act like I’m the one that’s stalking him, so I’ll be like, [imitates holding phone] “Yup, up in his house. Yup, baby daddy house. See, he invited me over. He’s been calling me all day. He wanted me to come and this and that.”

Sharing her life on social media is nothing new for Joseline, who just recently avoided trial over molestation claims she made about Stevie on Twitter. HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that the record producer dropped the case because he wants to keep things positive between them for the sake of their baby girl. That apparently isn’t deterring Joseline from keeping receipts whenever she and Stevie interact, something she says is very necessary.

“Y’all can never go to a man house or have a relationship with no man or woman and not have proofs of who’s been doing what,” she elaborates. “Cause they’ll come for you. They’ll have you looking like you’re a stalker or you’re crazy and you done lost your mind. And they be the one that be doing that!” Make sure to check out The Real for her full interview and a bit of gossip about working with Star creator Lee Daniels.

