Jon Voight Blasts Miley Cyrus & Shia LaBeouf: They’re ‘Treasonous’ For Protesting Trump

Oh good grief! Angelina Jolie’s dad Jon Voight has won the crazy rant of the day award by calling Miley Cyrus and Shia LaBeouf ‘treasonous’ for participating in peaceful anti-Donald Trump protests. We’ve got the details of his ridiculous shade, right here!

Apparently actor Jon Voight, 78, isn’t a big fan of freedom of speech, as he thinks that 24-year-old Miley Cyrus participating in the epic Women’s March was encouraging treason! He also called out Shia LaBeouf, 30, as well, for simply protesting that, “We will not be divided” under a Donald Trump presidency. “It’s been very serious and very destructive, this marching against the government and against the president,” he told TMZ on Jan. 24.

Then he made things personal, saying that “When you see the young people like Shia LaBeouf and Miley Cyrus, and they have a lot of followers, young people are looking at them. What are they teaching? They’re teaching treason, they’re teaching going up against the government, not accepting the will of the people on this presidency.” Umm Jon, the will of the people had Hillary Clinton, 69, winning the general election by three million votes, it was the Electoral College that put Donald in the White House. As for calling Miley and Shia treasons for peacefully protesting against Donald and his policies, he just doesn’t get it and probably never will.

The outlet’s cameraman reminded him that they have every right to protest and Jon seems a little fuzzy on what our constitutional rights entail. “It is what the First Amendment is about, but what the march was about? It was against the government and against this president, trying to denigrate his office and his presidency and that’s no good.” What the WHAT?! That’s one of the main purposes of the First Amendment, for people to speak freely and protest without fear.

Jon is an ardent Trump supporter and even spoke at his inaugural eve concert. He also called out celebrities who show disdain for our new president and his policies.”It’s a very sad day when I see this. I don’t know what the people, this Hollywood group, it’s a sad thing for me to witness what they’re doing. They have a lot of influence, a huge amount of influence. So it’s not good.” How can something like marching in support of women’s rights be treasonous and “not good?” We just can’t with this guy.

HollywoodLifers, do you think peacefully protesting against Donald Trump’s presidency is considered “treason?”

