John Elway: Taxi Driver Raves About Broncos Icon Without Realizing He’s In The Back Seat

Guess who! A taxi driver had absolutely no clue that John Elway was riding in his back seat, even when he started raving about how the Denver Broncos quarterback was his pick for the greatest of all time! When the cabbie finally realizes that it’s John, his reaction is amazing.

“I asked out cab driver, Mr. Sam Snow, to name his top three quarterbacks of all time,” Glenn Stearns, a friend of John Elway, 56, said when he posted the clip on Jan. 20. The Denver Broncos general manager and 2-time Super Bowl champion was in town for the inauguration of Donald Trump, 70, according to the Huffington Post. Seems that no matter if it’s Denver, D.C. or Duluth, football fans are going to talk football. “This is what happens when he finally realizes he is driving his #1 choice,” Glenn said.

“He’s a great quarterback, a great quarterback,” Sam admitted, before picking Tom Brady, 39, as number two and Ben Roethlisberger, 34, as third. Now, that’s a huge deal, since Sam was decked out, head to toe, in Pittsburgh Steelers clothing. Him putting John first was just as big as his reaction when he realized whom exactly he was driving.

“Man, now I gotta take a picture. Can we take a picture together?” Sam was, for one moment, every single football fan, as he fanboyed out over having Elway in his back seat. Of course, Sam had to take a few shots for his team. “Many a times…you pissed me off, you beat my team,” John said. “I said, ‘that no good bastard.’ You know what I mean? We should have had ten [championships!] But you did what you had to do – I can’t argue. ”

Hopefully, Sam Snow isn’t too upset that Tom Brady did what he had to do in the 2017 AFC Championship game. Tom faced Ben in another showdown, but the red-hot New England Patriots were able to melt steel. Or, they melted the Steelers’ defense, as they obliterated Pittsburgh, 36-17. They’ll now face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

Hopefully Sam gets the day off to watch the game. Maybe he can invite Odell Beckham Jr. 24, to come over? The New York Giants star, sadly, won’t go to the big game, as the Big Blue Wrecking Crew were eliminated by the Green Bay Packers.

But, he’s free to watch the game with Sam, and they both have a lot in common. In addition to being football fanatics, they’re both professional drivers, as Odell was a Lyft driver for a day. He went undercover to give some Giants fans the shock of a lifetime, while also picking up some extra cash on the side.

