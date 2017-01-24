Johann Ofner’s GF Shares Tearful Tribute After His Death: ‘I Love You Forever’

Courtesy of Instagram

Johann Ofner tragically lost his life at just 28 years old on Jan. 23, and his girlfriend Kati Garnett is understandably beside herself with grief. The Australian model took to Instagram later that day to share a heartbreaking photo and message with fans, and you can see it right here.

“Today the love of my life was taken from me and I still can’t believe it,” Kati Garnett wrote on Instagram about losing her boyfriend Johann Ofner, 28. “I don’t know what I’m going to do with out you, the best people are always taken from us you were a true Angel. I love you so so much forever and ever.”

Today the love of my life was taken from me and I still can't believe it. I don't know what I'm going to do with out you, the best people are always taken from us you were a true Angel. I love you so so much forever and ever. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Kati Garnett (@katigarnett) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:17am PST

She also posted a beautiful photo of a memorial for the actor and stuntman on Jan. 24:

Today was hard but beautiful…😢Thank you everyone for all your support and love, everyone is so grateful. The amount of people who came down to support today was incredible, it really shows what a great man he was! ❤️ forever in my heart #loveislove A photo posted by Kati Garnett (@katigarnett) on Jan 24, 2017 at 3:25am PST

Johann died in a freak accident on the set of a music video when he was filming a gunfight scene in Brisbane, Australia, as CNN affiliate Seven News confirmed. Johann was apparently “fatally injured when a prop gun discharged”, even though it was loaded with blanks. An investigation is ongoing.

Our hearts go out to Johann’s loved ones during this difficult time.

