Johann Ofner’s GF Shares Tearful Tribute After His Death: ‘I Love You Forever’

Tue, January 24, 2017
Johann Ofner Dies
Johann Ofner tragically lost his life at just 28 years old on Jan. 23, and his girlfriend Kati Garnett is understandably beside herself with grief. The Australian model took to Instagram later that day to share a heartbreaking photo and message with fans, and you can see it right here.

“Today the love of my life was taken from me and I still can’t believe it,” Kati Garnett wrote on Instagram about losing her boyfriend Johann Ofner, 28. “I don’t know what I’m going to do with out you, the best people are always taken from us you were a true Angel. I love you so so much forever and ever.”

She also posted a beautiful photo of a memorial for the actor and stuntman on Jan. 24:

Johann died in a freak accident on the set of a music video when he was filming a gunfight scene in Brisbane, Australia, as CNN affiliate Seven News confirmed. Johann was apparently “fatally injured when a prop gun discharged”, even though it was loaded with blanks. An investigation is ongoing.

Our hearts go out to Johann’s loved ones during this difficult time.

HollywoodLifers, please leave your thoughts for Johann’s friends and family in the comments.

