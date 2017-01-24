Johann Ofner Dead: Actor, 28, Tragically Shot & Killed While Filming Music Video

Courtesy of Instagram

This is just devastating. Actor and stuntman Johann Ofner was shockingly shot and killed while filming a gunfight scene for a music video in Brisbane, Australia on Jan. 23. He was just 28 years old.

Johann Ofner was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, CNN affiliate Seven News confirmed. The tragedy occurred at a bar called Brooklyn Standard in Brisbane, where the Sydney hip hop band Bliss n Eso were filming their music video. A criminal investigation is currently ongoing. No one else was injured.

Detective Inspector Tom Armitt revealed that “several firearms” were used during the filming of the music video. “I can’t tell you whether they are live or real firearms,” he told Seven News. “I can’t tell you the type of ammunition that were being used. That will be subject of the investigation.”

The band’s representatives told CNN that Johann was “fatally injured when a prop gun discharged.” How awful! “The gun was loaded with blanks, not live ammunition. The exact cause of Johann’s fatal injury is still to be confirmed, but as the gun was loaded with blanks, not live ammunition, the cause was not a bullet or live round.”

Bliss n Eso also released a heartbreaking statement: “The three of us are extremely upset and shaken up by this and our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and friends as well as the cast and crew who were involved in the clip today.”

In addition to being a young actor, Johann was also a stuntman and a part-time carpenter. He was set to appear on Australian Ninja Warrior, according to Sky News. He leaves behind girlfriend Kati Garnett and a 6-year-old daughter Kyarna.

Kati took to Instagram to post a devastating message about the loss of her love. “Today the love of my life was taken from me and I still can’t believe it,” she captioned a photo of herself and Johann. “I don’t know what I’m going to do with out you, the best people are always taken from us you were a true Angel. I love you so so much forever and ever.”

