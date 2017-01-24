Aaron Paul Hints He’ll Revive ‘Breaking Bad’s Jesse In ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3

Yeah, bitch! Aaron Paul confessed on the January 24 episode of ‘Ellen’ that he’d be totally down to reprise his Jesse Pinkman character for the ‘Breaking Bad’ spinoff ‘Better Call Saul’. He sounds so excited in his interview about bringing Jesse back!

Aaron Paul, 37, just made Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fans’ days. Ellen DeGeneres, 58, casually asked Aaron during his interview if he’d ever want to revive Jesse Pinkman for Saul, and he may have divulged a few more details than he was supposed to while getting wrapped up in his excitement. Whoops!

“God, I hope so,” Aaron said to Ellen, when she asked him if Jesse would ever make an appearance. “Maybe I already shot it. We just — or they just — wrapped the [latest] season. I would love to be on it.” What was that about “we”, Aaron? Either that was just an unfortunate slip of the tongue, or Aaron just spilled the beans about Jesse’s triumphant return.

Ellen seemed to kind of catch onto that, saying, “So you don’t want to promote that in any way? You just want everyone to be surprised. Well, at some point you should promote it — come back on and tell us if you’re going to be on or not!” Smooth!

It would be interesting to see where Jesse would fit into the Saul narrative. The show is mostly a prequel to Breaking Bad, but features some flash forwards, too. Since Jesse was fresh out of high school in Bad, he’d most likely be in the latter. Maybe we’ll finally get to see what happened to our beloved character after he (SPOILER) escaped the meth lab and decided not to kill Walter White (Bryan Cranston). We have a feeling he’s not doing too well.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jesse will make an appearance on Better Call Saul? Tell us in the comments!