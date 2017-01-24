Drake’s Intimate Talks With Sexy Porn Star Rosee Divine, 27 — Should J.Lo Be Worried?

Courtesy of Instagram/FameFlyNet

Drake has been spotted hanging with porn star Rosee Divine and now we’re not sure if there is trouble brewing between him and J.Lo! HollywoodLife.com has spoken EXCLUSIVELY with an insider about whether or not J.Lo should be worried about losing her man.

“Rosee [Divine] does a lot more than adult films,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is a very accomplished artist and her work hangs in galleries; [she and Drake] were discussing doing work together during their recent dinner, they are both artists. Just because Drake is dating [Jennifer Lopez] that does not mean that he cannot go out for dinner with another pretty woman to discuss things.”

Drake, 30, and the 47-year-old “Ain’t Your Mama” singer have been linked since December 2016, so it was definitely a little shocking to see him out with the 27-year-old porn star on Jan. 23. The “Hotline Bling” singer was dining with Rosee at a Japanese restaurant in Amsterdam where she was actually caught caressing his arm!

Now, that did make the dinner seem pretty intimate, but there is no reason Drake and Rosee couldn’t have just been having a close moment. Two artists talking about their passion for their craft can definitely bond during the experience!

Though she had a successful career in the adult film industry, Rosee is now a self-proclaimed “Retired Vixen” who is focusing on her art. She goes by the name Sophie B and her inspiring paintings delve into the porn world, but approach the subject matter in a very deep way.

We hope that she and Drake were just chatting about their respective careers, cause we don’t know what J.Lo would do if she found out something else was going down!

