Jenelle Evans Gives Birth: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Welcomes 3rd Child — A Baby Girl

Jenelle Evans has officially welcomed her 3rd child into the world — a precious baby girl name Ensley! The reality star already has two boys, so we can only imagine how thrilled she is to have just added a daughter into the mix. Baby Ensley is Jenelle & her BF’s 1st child together — talk about an exciting time! Get all the precious details here.

Jenelle Evans, 25, is a three-time mom! The Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to her and her boyfriend David Eason‘s baby daughter, and revealed the exciting news on Jan. 24 — we could not be happier for the couple! Jenelle named her first girl Ensley Jolie Eason, and we’re kind of loving that unique name. Baby Ensley joins big brothers Jace, 6, and Kaiser, 2. Jace was fathered by Andrew Lewis, and currently lives with Jenelle’s mother Barbara, while Kaiser’s dad is Jenelle’s ex-fiance Nathan Griffith.

“And she has arrived. 🎀🍼,” Jenelle posted on Instagram along with a precious photo of her holding baby Ensley and posing next to David. How adorable is THAT? Of course fans immediately began to send her their well-wishes, commenting on her sweet snapshot, “Aww congratulations to the both of you!! 💕💕💕,” and “Congratulations guys sooo happy for you 😘.”

After months of speculation, Janelle announced she was pregnant on Aug. 24, later revealing she had suffered two miscarriages prior to conceiving Ensley. “Time to introduce the world to our baby girl soon, Ensley Jolie Eason. She will be arriving Jan. 28th. We couldn’t be any happier! 🎀👶🏼” the new mom announced on Instagram last summer. Since then, David violated a domestic-violence protective order when he approached his son Kaden at a grocery store in March. As a result he has to serve 60 days in prison, according to Radar Online.

And while we’re sure Jenelle misses her beau, the 25-year-old seemed to have a blast at her baby shower, which occurred on Jan. 7. “Thanks to @jamielynnwilshire and @itsashlibee for throwing the best baby shower ever!” the star captioned a group shot with some of her gal pals on social media. “It’s awesome to have such a great group of friends that come from hours away to celebrate my new baby girl’s arrival soon!” Aw — and now that time has finally arrived!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited Jenelle is now a three-time parent? Send the happy mom your congratulations below!

