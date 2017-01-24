Courtesy of Instagram

Fifth Harmony has officially found Camila Cabello’s replacement after she left the band — Jamie Lynn Spears! Not only that, but they’re in negotiations with Britney to find her a 6th spot. We have the adorable exchange, right here.

Britney Spears: the agent? The 35-year-old princess of pop decided to put her Photoshop skills to the test while simultaneously trying to get her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 25, a job on Jan. 24. BritBrit shared the first promo photo of Fifth Harmony as a foursome after Camila Cabello quit, but stuck her sister into the girl group.

“My sister is now the fifth member,” Britney captioned the pic with a bunch of goofy winky faces. We love how she’s trying to pimp out her sister! As we all remember, Jamie chose to leave her hit show Zoey 101 and music career behind after becoming pregnant at 16 years old. However, it seems like Brit’s plan was a success, because just moments later Fifth Harmony confirmed the news and made a proposition of their own!

“We’ve got plenty of room for a Sixth,” the commented, including the heart-eyes emoji. Clearly they’re hoping Britney herself will decide to join the squad, too! We couldn’t imagine a more ultimate girl group than that! We’ll just have to wait and see if she takes the offer, but our fingers are definitely crossed.

While we love the idea of Brit and Jamie Lynn joining the posse, the girls have already said they plan to continue on as a foursome (which doesn’t really make sense since they’re called FIFTH Harmony, but we digress), so we likely won’t be seeing any new additions.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Britney and Jamie Lynn should do at least one show with Fifth Harmony? Let us know!

