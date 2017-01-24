Ivanka Trump’s 3 Cute Kids Rocked Custom Outfits Totaling $1.7K For Inauguration

Courtesy of Instagram

It may have been Donald Trump’s big day, but Ivanka’s adorable 3 children totally stole the show in the polished & stylish outfits they sported throughout inauguration weekend. Even better, they were completely custom-made and totaled nearly $1.7k! You’ll never believe how much 5-year-old Arabella’s gorgeous coats cost!

Proving she’s not the only stylish one in the fam, Ivanka Trump, 35, outfitted her and her husband Jared Kushner‘s, 36, kids in stunning — and expensive — looks during inauguration weekend! In fact, her three children’s various looks were SO special that they totaled $1,761 and included $250 coats and a $185 dress worn by five-year-old Arabella. Pretty wild, right? But Theodore, 10 months, and Joseph, 3, also had custom looks — including a $98 onesie worn by both boys.

Arriving in Washington DC with my family. A very special moment! #MAGA #Inauguration2017 A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 19, 2017 at 10:29am PST

With my family at the inaugural interfaith prayer service at National Cathedral. A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 22, 2017 at 4:52am PST

The kids wore their magnificent outfits to inauguration events spanning from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, and their looks were made possible by designer Kate Bowen, the founder of Petit Peony, according to Daily Mail. While Ivanka, being a designer herself, did help design her kids’ clothes, she specifically asked Kate to aid with the process. “Ivanka reached out a couple of days after Christmas and asked if I would design clothes for the children,” Kate, who lives in Duxbury, Massachusetts with her husband and three children, told the publication. “She sent me the color scheme and said she wanted a classic look.”

Kate ended up flying from Massachusetts to New York to fit the children three times before the big weekend. But all of her hard work paid off as Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore all looked beyond adorable in their inauguration ensembles. And now, anyone can buy the outfits the little ones wore! Kate is selling some of the items on her website as part of her “Inaugural Collection.” Among the pieces for sale are two $250 coats worn by Arabella and a $98 velvet romper adorned by both boys.

Kate, who launched her label just two years ago, sent Ivanka her sketches the day after their first phone call. Not long after, she traveled to NYC for the children’s first fitting. “They were so charming and such gracious little hosts. Arabella and Joseph both wanted to play the piano for me,” the designer gushed. “It was so fun just to hold [Theodore]. I have kids a similar age to hers so I loved visiting them.”

Arabella wore two complete outfits designed by Kate. They included two $250 coats, a $105 satin blouse and two $185 dresses. She wore the first of the two outfits to leave Manhattan for Washington and later to watch her grandfather and Vice President Mike Pence lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery.

However, all of the Kushner children wore Oscar de la Renta, like their mother, for President Trump’s swearing in ceremony and for the inaugural parade. Joseph and Theodore wore matching coats and rompers worth $250 and $98 respectively to the National Prayer Service at Washington Cathedral. “It was so surreal and amazing. My heart just dropped,” Kate said of seeing her designs on television.

