Indiana Grandma ‘High On Drugs’ Arrested After Grandson, 2, Found Covered In Feces

Courtesy of Columbus Police Department

How awful! In Indiana, a grandmother was arrested after several witnesses saw her toddler grandson wandering around an indoor play center covered in his own feces while she was supposed to be watching him. Nowhere in sight, the grandma was allegedly under the influence of drugs while her grandson was left all alone in public!

A 51-year-old grandmother named Brenda Fox has been charged and arrested after Indiana officers found her 2-year-old grandson walking around an indoor playground all by himself on Jan. 22, according to Daily Mail. Even worse, the tot’s hands were covered in his own feces, police said. Brenda has been charged with felony neglect of a dependent, and when she eventually showed up to claim her grandson, officers observed she appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

Indiana grandma arrested after tot boy found covered in his own feceshttps://t.co/iQkq7imvIS — Nancy Grace (@NancyGrace) January 24, 2017

It all started at the Commons Mall playground in Columbus, Indiana. The Columbus police were reportedly called at around 4:40 p.m. by a good samaritan asking officers to perform a welfare check. The officer sent to the mall spoke to a woman who stated that she saw a two-year-old boy — who had what appeared to be excrement on his hands — wandering around the playground with no guardian in sight.

The woman, according to police, said she later picked up the toddler and went around the playground trying to find a parent or a guardian, but none could be located — that’s when she decided to call the police. While waiting for an officer to arrive, the woman and another bystander apparently cleaned the little guy up and also changed his diaper. Later, he was taken to the Columbus Police Department.

It wasn’t long before caseworkers from the Department of Child Services arrived to take a look at the boy. However, at around 5:30 p.m., Brenda arrived at the station asking about her grandson. She claimed she never saw police officers at the Commons Mall playground and no one approached her about her grandson at the time. When interviewing her however, officers reportedly observed that she seemed to be high on drugs.

Brenda was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail. After posting her $7,500 bail though, the grandmother was freed. The little boy ended up being released into the custody of his parents.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you disgusted by this sad story?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.