Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt: Private Divorce Could Cost $6 Million & Take A Year To Complete

Even though Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have publicly announced that they will work to be a ‘united front’ in their divorce and custody proceedings, the process could still take a long time and cost a lot of money. HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with lawyer Kelly Chang Rickert about what Angie and Brad can expect!

“The stipulation that [Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt] signed for retired Judge John Ouderkirk says that they will work with him for a year until Dec. 31, 2017 and that seems about right,” lawyer and divorce expert Kelly Chang Rickert told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “In these cases the judge acts like a judge not a mediator. They are not meeting with him to try and resolve issues as such they will be litigating and he will hear them and make orders.”

“However, the big plus for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is that this will be done in private with all papers given to him to read and not filed like they are with public judges,” Kelly continued. “It really is a much better way to resolve disputes if you can afford it, however, it comes at a cost. On top of the $450 per hour for Judge Ouderkirk, it also costs up to $1,250 an hour for top lawyers like Laura Wasser (Angelina’s attorney) and Lance Spiegel (Brad’s attorney). They will not be negotiating a flat rate or anything like that and the costs can vary dramatically dependent on the case. It can cost as much as $500,000 a month for the overly litigious cases.” Holy cow! That could all come out to around $6 million.

Kelly explained that, unlike Brad’s divorce from Jennifer Aniston, this one will be way more complicated because there are kids involved, six in this particular case. “Although the costs would be astronomical to most people Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are very wealthy, so they will not especially care about the money,” Kelly said. “The priority for them is to get the divorce settled and the custody issues surrounding their kids sorted out as well.”

