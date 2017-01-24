Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez Capsule Collection: See The Stunning Shoes 

Heather Sommerfield & Rainer Hosch / Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

Jennifer Lopez has officially launched her capsule collection, Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez, with Giuseppe Zanotti, and it is amazing! The collection features six distinct shoe styles and they’re all fabulous. What do you guys think of her new collection?

Jennifer Lopez, 47, is on to her latest venture and it’s unbelievable. The mother of two just launched the new Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez capsule collection which is officially available in stores and online Jan. 23rd. Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez (#GiuseppexJennifer), is an exclusive new footwear capsule collection co-designed by Giuseppe Zanotti and JLo and we have been waiting for this collection for so long!

Longtime admirers of each other’s work and style, the two talents began working last summer on the contemporary collection that melds Jennifer Lopez’s signature style with Giuseppe Zanotti’s iconic design codes. Cast in a modern color palette of cool grays, warm taupes, navy blue and pretty pastels and crafted in luxury materials, like suede, satin, printed leather and all-over crystal, the line-up features six distinct models: Jen, Leslie, Emme High, Emme Flat, Lynda, and Tiana. The prices range from $795 to $2,995 for the crystal bootie, and the collection will be available in select Giuseppe Zanotti Design stores worldwide and on giuseppezanottidesign.com, and top luxury department stores, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Nordstrom.

Giuseppe couldn’t help but gush about JLo, saying, “I’ve always loved how Jennifer wears my shoes and admired her innate sense of style. More than a muse, Jennifer was a great design partner and this collection really represents a strong, sensual, sophisticated woman-just like Jennifer.”

“I, like so many other women, love a great pair of shoes. Whether I’m walking the red carpet, performing on stage or meeting my girls for lunch on a day off, shoes pull a look together and literally and figuratively lift me up. With Giuseppe, we created an ultra-modern, feminine collection of killer heels, sexy flats and fashion-forward sneakers. And as you would expect, there’s just the right amount of sparkle,” said JLo, about the collection.

We are so excited about this collaboration and we’re going to start saving our money right now so we can get our own pair! What do you guys think of the collection?

