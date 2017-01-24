‘1984’: Why George Orwell’s Classic Is On The Best-Seller List After Donald Trump’s Election

Harvill Secker/Penguin Publishing

Okay, this is really alarming. Sales of George Orwell’s dystopian novel ‘1984’ have skyrocketed ever since Donald Trump was sworn in as president. We’ve got the details on how the book published in 1949 about life in a futuristic totalitarian state is now a best seller again in 2017.

It’s looking more and more like George Orwell was looking towards 2017 when he wrote the disturbing fiction novel 1984. The tale of life under an all-powerful leader known as Big Brother where individual thought is discouraged has surged into Amazon’s top 10 in sales. The development follows President Donald Trump‘s advisor Kellyanne Conway, 50, using the term “alternative facts” to defend lies that his inauguration was the most attended in history. It’s like the book is coming true, as it seems that the president’s administration is doing everything they can to dilute truths they don’t like and turn it into propaganda that supports the tycoon favorably.

As of Jan. 24, the novel sits at number two on Amazon’s best sellers list, as many readers are revisiting the tale of life in Oceania. Residents of the superstate are under constant surveillance with total propaganda that only allows for favorable accounts of the mysterious leader known as Big Brother. With all of the craziness that has come in the five days since Donald, 70, became our 45th president, the book seems to be frighteningly timely.

We got a taste of how similar his administration is to that of Big Brother’s when Donald kept repeating how his inauguration was the most attended in history, even though photographic evidence showed proof that his audience in front of the U.S. Capitol was clearly less than half of when President Barack Obama, 55, was sworn in back in 2009. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, 45, continued to repeat Donald’s absurd and clearly untrue claim during a press conference, and Kellyanne terrifyingly used the term “alternative facts” during a Meet the Press interview to continue to try to make the lie seem true. Host Chuck Todd, 44, called her out, saying “Alternative facts are not facts. They are falsehoods,” but she defiantly stood her ground. Scary!

