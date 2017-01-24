Future Expecting Baby #5? Ciara’s Ex Having Kid Same Day She’s Due With New Woman

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! Looks like rapper Future may have found himself in some deep baby drama — again! A new report claims the artist is expecting his 5th child with a new woman at around the same time his famous ex-fiancée, Ciara, is due to give birth! But are the rumors true? This is what we know!

Future, 33, real name Nayvadius Wilburn, just can’t seem to stay out of trouble! This time, the rapper is allegedly expecting his fifth child with a fifth woman, according to Media Takeout News. The outlet even claims that this woman is due to give birth at around the same time Future’s ex Ciara, 31, is supposed to give birth to her second child — first with husband Russell Wilson, 28. However, we’re not completely buying into this story just yet.

The rumors begin with the owner of the Instagram account: @Stacy8629. At the time this article was published, the Insta account has been wiped clean. However, MTO reported that this account user announced she is carrying Future’s fifth child and in the process, taunted another one of Future’s baby mamas, Brittni Mealy. @Stacy8629 is also allegedly friends with Brittni.

But these exact same claims were made 10 months ago too, according to Inquisitr and All Hip Hop. Back in March, the Stacy Instagram user took to the social media site and told followers she was already three months pregnant with Future’s child. At the time, Brittni reportedly commented on her post, writing, “AWESOME! IDGAF!” As far we know, Future has not welcomed a child since then. So unless this Stacy person is pregnant with Future’s child…again, it looks like Media Takeout is late on this most-likely false news.

In other Future news, the rapper caught a break when he and Ciara finally reached an agreement in their harrowing custody battle over their shared son Future Zahir, 2. The former couple agreed to joint custody of baby Future, however, due to Future’s touring schedule, the tot will remain with his mom the majority of the time. With that drama out of the way, we’re hoping, for Future’s sake, that he doesn’t have any more custody issues coming his way! Only time will tell though.



