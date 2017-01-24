Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele are heating things up in ‘Fifty Shades Darker.’ In this new clip, Christian asks Ana to take off her underwear in the middle of a restaurant, Christian takes things to the next level in another steamy elevator moment. OMG!

“Take them off,” Christian (Jamie Dornan) says to Anastasia (Dakota Johnson). Anastasia is stunned by Christian’s command. “Right in here?” she asks. Yep, that’s what Christian wants. After thinking about it for about 2.5 seconds, Anastasia reaches under her dress and slips off her lacy black underwear.

Christian really likes what he sees. He immediately asks for the check after he watches Ana’s little strip show in the restaurant. Following dinner, the couple enters the elevator, where Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” is playing. Christian decides this is a good opportunity for some foreplay. We all know Christian has a thing for elevators.

He kneels down to “tie” his shoe and slides his hand up Anastasia’s leg. He goes farther and farther up, teasing Ana to the extreme. So hot! Christian makes Anastasia so breathless that she has to grab onto his jacket for support. FYI, there are about 10 other people in that elevator, but Christian does not care one bit!

After watching this, we now know Fifty Shades Darker is definitely going to be racier than Fifty Shades of Grey. The movie, based on E.L James’ best-selling novel, has landed an R-rating by the MPAA for “strong erotic sexual content, some graphic nudity, and language.” Fifty Shades Darker will be released on Feb. 10, 2017 just in time for Valentine’s Day! Talk about a perfect date movie!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Fifty Shades Darker will be better than Fifty Shades of Grey? Let us know below!