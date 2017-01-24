Faith Evans Not Dating ‘L&HH’ Star Stevie J: Notorious B.I.G. Was The Love Of Her Life

Courtesy of Instagram

There’s nothing like your first love. Just ask Faith Evans. The legendary R&B singer isn’t dating ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Stevie J and will likely never find true love, but that’s because The Notorious B.I.G. will always be the love of her life, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Unfortunately for Stevie J, 45, Faith Evans, 43, can’t give him her heart. The “Soon As I Get Home” singer, still to this day, reminisces on the love she had with The Notorious B.I.G. and friends close to her say that the “Things Done Changed” rapper will forever be the man for her.

“Faith’s not dating seriously and in all honesty it’s going to be hard for her to find the man of her dreams because Biggie was that for her,” the source reveals. “She and Big in the 90’s was like Jay [Z] and Beyoncé is today and if Big were alive today they’d be hip hop royalty.”

“She and Big had that young love,” the source explains. “They spoiled each other with the finer things in life. They were globetrotting, on the cover of magazines weekly. The way he looked in her eyes, telling her how much he loved her is a look that no man has given her since. They had some bad times along the way but the good outweighed the bad and Faith loved him with her life. She’d love to find another man but he’s got some B.I.G. shoes to fill.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Stevie J spoke to us EXCLUSIVELY and dished the tea on the status of his and Faith’s relationship. “There’s nothing romantic between us now, that day has come and gone,” he said. “Sometimes we crossed the lines and I’m not mad I crossed the line, but I would rather have her as my friend than a romantic relationship because a friendship lasts a lifetime.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think anyone could replace Biggie for Faith?

