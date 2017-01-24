Facebook Live: Swedish Woman Gang Raped By 3 Men On Video Stream — Horrifying Report

AP Images

This is just awful! Three men have been arrested in Sweden after a Facebook Live video allegedly documented them raping a young woman on Jan. 22. The sexual assault was reportedly streamed live to a private Facebook group, and police are investigating as we speak. Get all of the shocking details right here.

Swedish authorities have been asking people who were able to access the alleged Facebook Live assault to turn footage over to authorities, the New York Times reported via Swedish newspaper Expressen on Jan. 23. “Police and prosecutors have access to some of the images and video footage,” Magnus Berggren, a prosecutor in Uppsala, Sweden said of the alleged video, which may have been seen by hundreds of people. “What we do not have access to is the segment showing the actual assault.” So frightening.

Police reportedly arrived at an Upsala apartment around 9:00 AM on Jan. 22 after receiving multiple calls reporting “a rape in progress that was being streamed live to a closed group on Facebook”, according to Expressen. Three men aged 18, 20 and 24 were reportedly arrested on site.

“We are gathering evidence, technical evidence, but also interviewing,” Berggren also said. “We have questioned a number of people and there will be more interviews.”

Police spokeswoman Lisa Sannervik also told Swedish news agency TT that there are likely copies of the alleged stream. “Many have seen this on the internet, and we are eager to prevent any spreading of the movie,” she said.

Finally, Facebook spokeswoman Christine Chen told the NYT: “This is a hideous crime and we do not tolerate this kind of content on Facebook…if someone does violate our community standards while using Live, we want to interrupt these streams as quickly as possible when they’re reported to us. So we’ve given people a way to report violations during a live broadcast.”

