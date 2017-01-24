Erin Andrews’ Heartbreaking Reveal: I Had Secret Surgery For Cervical Cancer

AP Images

Amidst a busy schedule that included ‘DWTS’ live shows and reporting at football games every Sunday, Erin Andrews tragically found out she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in September. It didn’t slow her down, though, and now, she’s sharing her inspiring story.

You would have never known Erin Andrews, 38, was secretly facing one of the toughest battles of her life if you saw her on Dancing With The Stars or covering the NFL for Fox last September. Now, four months after she received her unexpected diagnosis of cervical cancer, the sportscaster is opening up about the ordeal in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Erin says she found out about her diagnosis before Week 3 of the NFL season. She still showed up to report at the game, but hardcore Dancing With The Stars fans will remember she was absent for the Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 episodes of the show. At the time, she told fans she was skipping out on the ballroom to support her now-fiancee, Jarret Stoll, whose 17-year-old nephew died in a car accident over that weekend. Really, she was figuring out the next steps after learning of her diagnosis, and she scheduled surgery for Tues., Oct. 11.

She was adamant from the moment she went into surgery that she wouldn’t let this affect her career, though. “I’m not watching any football games at home,” she ordered. “This is [Fox’s] Super Bowl year, and I’m not missing the Super Bowl.” Even when Jarret tried to explain her health was most important, she says she insisted, “You wouldn’t miss a game. You’d play through any injury, do whatever it takes to get back out there. That’s going to be me.”

True to her word, Erin got on a red eye Thursday night, was filming for Fox by Friday morning, and worked the Packers game on Sunday. “Should I have been standing for a full game five days after surgery? Let’s just say the doctors didn’t recommend that,” she admits. “But just as I felt during my trial, sports were my escape. I needed to be with my crew.”

She had another procedure done on Nov. 1, and by Nov. 17, her doctor called with exciting news: She wouldn’t need to have radiation or chemotherapy. Now, she’ll head to Houston to cover the Super Bowl, where the Falcons and Patriots will duke it out on Feb. 5. So inspiring.

