Trump Photo Fail: Donald Tweets Out Inauguration Pic With Wrong Date — Alternative Fact?

Courtesy of Twitter

Yikes! President Donald Trump tweeted a photo from his inauguration that he’s going to hang in the White House. There’s just one problem…the date is wrong.

You gotta chuckle a little at this. There’s been some confusion over the size of the crowd at President Donald Trump’s, 70, inauguration and now it seems there’s even some misunderstanding about when it was. POTUS tweeted a panoramic picture of the inauguration ceremony in Washington D.C. “A photo delivered yesterday that will be displayed in the upper/lower press hall. Thank you Abbas!” President Trump wrote.

A photo delivered yesterday that will be displayed in the upper/lower press hall. Thank you Abbas! pic.twitter.com/Uzp0ivvRp0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2017

The photograph itself displayed the Capitol and the crowds, but there was just one problem. Across the bottom of the picture it said, “Swearing-In Ceremony of President Donald J. Trump – January 21, 2017 – United States Capitol – Washington D.C.” The presidential was not on Jan. 21. It was the day before, Jan. 20. Oops! The mistake is reportedly being corrected, according to TMZ.

The size of the crowd at his inauguration has been a sore subject for President Trump since he’s taken office. Photos taken from the event in 2017 and compared to President Barack Obama’s, 55, swearing-in from 2009 show an incredible difference in the number of people there. The National Mall did not look anywhere near as crowded for President Trump than it did at President Obama’s.

Press secretary Sean Spicer landed in hot water following his remarks on Jan. 21 about the size of the crowds on Jan. 20. He backed up the President’s statement about the number of people. “Honestly it looked like a million and a half people, whatever it was, it was. But it went all the way back to the Washington monument,” President Trump said. Unofficial estimates numbered the crowd at approximately 250,000. Chuck Todd asked top advisor Kellyanne Conway about it on Meet The Press and she said, “they’re giving, Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that.”

