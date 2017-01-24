Donald Trump Appears To Scare The Life Out Of Melania In Viral Inauguration Video

Courtesy of Facebook

This is absolutely hilarious. A video that shows Melania Trump getting totally freaked out by something that President Donald Trump said on Inauguration Day on Jan. 20 is priceless. Check out the clip that has since gone viral.

Melania Trump, 46, seemed to have the life scared out of her by her husband President Donald Trump, 70, in a video of the two chatting at his inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20 and we have no idea why! Just look at the crazy video and see for yourself. What the heck is going on there?

In the clip you can see Donald talking to his wife and her smiling and nodding along. BUT right after he turns around the brand new first lady gets this look in her eyes like someone just walked over her grave. Yikes! Now, we have absolutely no idea what the president said to the former model, but it appears that whatever it was totally freaked the poor woman out. And if that wasn’t enough, if you look at the man two back from Melania on the right you will see that his face changes as Trump turns around too. OMG, this is so freaky!

Of course viewers soon came up with their own crazy theories as to what Trump had said to his wife. “He said, ‘stop laughing at my hair,'” one user wrote. “If you’re not careful I’ll deport your a**,” another wrote. However, several people criticized the video, saying that they believed it was edited to make it look like Melania was upset, or that it was played backward. If it is real though, we absolutely NEED to know what he said.

