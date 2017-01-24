Donald Trump Will Order Building Of Mexican Wall Tomorrow & You’ll Have To Pay For It

REX/Shutterstock

The wall is coming. Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order to get his infamous Mexican border wall built on Jan. 25, and Mexico certainly won’t be the ones paying for it. We have all the new details about the plans, right here.

It’s officially happening: Donald Trump, 70, is ordering the Mexican border wall to be built. After a tweet went out saying “Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!,” on Jan. 24, the New York Times revealed that he plans to use an executive order to divert taxpayer dollars (AKA YOUR MONEY) to fulfilling one of his most controversial plans.

The report reveals that Donald will appear at the Department of Homeland Security on Jan. 25, where he will announce his official plans and sign the executive order. Of course, Donald has been talking about his wall for over a year, since he began his candidacy in 2015. Many speculated that it was simply a symbolic idea, that instead he will strengthen border security through more guards and other means, but it looks like there will quite literally be a physical wall being erected in the near future.

Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

