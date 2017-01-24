Click to Skip Ad
Donald Trump Will Order Building Of Mexican Wall Tomorrow & You’ll Have To Pay For It

Tue, January 24, 2017 10:50pm EST by Add first Comment
Donald Trump Mexican Border Wall
REX/Shutterstock
The wall is coming. Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order to get his infamous Mexican border wall built on Jan. 24, and Mexico certainly won’t be the ones paying for it. We have all the new details about the plans, right here.

It’s officially happening: Donald Trump, 70, is ordering the Mexican border wall to be built. After a tweet went out saying “Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!,” on Jan. 24, the New York Times revealed that he plans to use an executive order to divert taxpayer dollars (AKA YOUR MONEY) to the building of one of his most controversial plans.

Story developing…

HollywoodLifers, are you happy or devastated over Donald’s wall? Let us know!

