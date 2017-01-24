Donald Trump Will Order Building Of Mexican Wall Tomorrow & You’ll Have To Pay For It

REX/Shutterstock

The wall is coming. Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order to get his infamous Mexican border wall built on Jan. 24, and Mexico certainly won’t be the ones paying for it. We have all the new details about the plans, right here.

It’s officially happening: Donald Trump, 70, is ordering the Mexican border wall to be built. After a tweet went out saying “Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!,” on Jan. 24, the New York Times revealed that he plans to use an executive order to divert taxpayer dollars (AKA YOUR MONEY) to the building of one of his most controversial plans.

Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Story developing…

