President Donald Trump believes that millions of people voted illegally in the election, allegedly claiming that ‘undocumented immigrants’ voted for Hillary Clinton and cost him the popular vote. Obviously, the backlash from other politicians, the media and the public is widespread — WATCH Trump get torn apart right here!

President Trump, 70, has made his voter fraud beliefs known, and CNN’s Brian Stelter, 31, has just a few choice words in response: “This is crazy.” WATCH!

Trump allegedly claimed that “millions of undocumented immigrants voted for Hillary Clinton” and “deprived him of the popular vote” during a dinner at the White House on Jan. 23, as sources tell CNN. Yikes.

“The President does believe that, I think he’s stated that before, and stated his concern of voter fraud and people voting illegally during the campaign and continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence people have brought to him,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said on Jan. 24. “[He] has believed that for a while based on studies and information he has.” Sigh.

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was not afraid to slam Trump for his outrageous claim. “I wasn’t there, but if the President of the United States is claiming that 3.5 million people voted illegally, that shakes confidence in our democracy — he needs to disclose why he believes that,” she told CNN.

“To continue to suggest that the 2016 election was conducted in a fashion that millions of people voted illegally undermines faith in our democracy…it’s not coming from a candidate for the office, it’s coming from the man who holds the office,” she also said. “So I am begging the president, share with us the information you have about this or please stop saying it.” Well said!

