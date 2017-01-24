Donald Trump & Tom Brady: Outraged Fans Aren’t ‘Grateful’ That They’re Buds

Rex/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump and Tom Brady can’t stop sending love to each other, but furious voters aren’t feeling this bromance. Donald’s counselor, Kellyanne Conway, said Trump is ‘grateful’ that Tom defended their friendship, but fans wish they’d all ‘shut up’ and get back to work.

It seems not everyone is feeling like rainbows and unicorns over President Donald Trump, 70, and New England Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady, 39, going public with their long-standing relationship. Right after Tom defended his relationship with Trump, the president’s counselor and former campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, 50, decided to return the love while appearing on FOX & Friends.

“President Trump is just so grateful that friends like Tom Brady are loyal and can ignore the shrapnel, the verbal shrapnel,” she said on Jan. 24. “I assume same with Bob Kraft, the owner of the team, who is a good friend of the President’s who came to the inauguration and is just a fabulous man and leader in this country.”

Tom and Trump better get ready for more of that “verbal shrapnel” because it’s not going to stop anytime soon. Tom wondered out-loud why his friendship with Trump was such “a big deal,” after confirming his relationship during a Jan. 23 interview with WEEI’s Kirk and Callahan show. It seems Tom didn’t pay attention to the millions of people involved in the Women’s March, who seem upset that the man who said “grab [women] by the p*ssy” was now in the White House.

A lot of those marchers are now hoping that the Atlanta Falcons will beat the Pats in Super Bowl 51. Others weren’t that surprised that Trump, who has been accused of cheating his employees out of money, would be friends with Brady, who was caught up in the “Deflate-Gate” cheating scandal. Others wanted both Tom and Trump to “shut up,” especially since Donald has a whole country to run.

Brady doesn't want to talk about Trump while Trump and his cronies can't stop talking about Brady. Beautiful. — Reverend Paul Revere (@RevPaulRevere) January 24, 2017

I just wish Brady shut up about trump damn — ❤Rest In Peace Dad❤ (@Crystalxoxo26) January 24, 2017

Tom Brady & Donald trump are long time friends… Go figure — DayReal🐲🍙 (@Chief_D_) January 24, 2017

"My wife said I can't talk about politics anymore." – Tom Brady Translation: "Gisele knows my friendship w/ Trump makes us look awful." — LeMar McLean (@MarzMediaUS) January 24, 2017

@ABC Brady = deflated Trump= Over inflated — gayle locke (@gayle_locke) January 24, 2017

Trump would be friends with Tom Brady lmao — snape (@sydsuttton) January 24, 2017

Falcons gotta beat the Pats just because Tom Brady sponsored Trump ! — Harper❄️ (@2x_Shaad06) January 24, 2017

Trump is using Brady for more support smh — Ragnar Lothbrok (@jonny_Montana97) January 24, 2017

I want the Falcons to beat the shit out of the Patriots, not only do I hate the Pats, but Tom Brady is a Trump supporter — Nicole Almaguer (@MonsterrrNicole) January 24, 2017

tom brady, bill belichick and donald trump were cut from the same cloth. — mark (@mrkrvlta) January 24, 2017

With so much hate going Tom’s way, Trump’s spokeswoman seemed to have a special message for the 4-time Super Bowl champion. “We appreciate that those friendships are,” she said while on FOX & Friends, before seemingly giving Tom some direct advice. “[J]ust ignore the naysayers and the critics. I mean we’re very accustomed to this.”

Could these two besties reunite at Super Bowl 51? With Tom and the Patriots set to face the Atlanta Falcons, some wondered if President Trump would make a surprise visit? Well, don’t expect Air Force One to travel down to Houston, Texas for the big game, as sources EXCLUSIVELY tell HollywoodLife.com that Trump doesn’t want to cause a “security nightmare” on the taxpayer’s dime. Plus, taking in a game less than a month into his presidency would give his (and Tom’s) haters more of the “verbal shrapnel” that Kellyanne was talking about.

What do you think about Tom and Donald’s friendship, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.