I Lost Inches Of Ab Fat With A New, 25-Minute Procedure — You Can, Too

REX/Shutterstock

If you have stomach and midriff fat that refuses to budge no matter how much you workout or diet, then you might want to try a new, non-invasive procedure — SculpSure — that you can do during your lunchtime with no downtime.

I admit it — I’m one of those women with stubborn ab fat. After four pregnancies I had developed a tummy pouch that would just NOT go away, no matter what I did. I kept upping my cardio workouts and added more reps to my sit-ups and crunches routine, but that stomach fat just wouldn’t budge — no what, no where, no how!

I was resigned to stretchy draped dresses and billowy tops to hide the roll that refused to go. Then, this past summer I learned about a new, non-invasive laser procedure, SculpSure, that targeted and attacked stubborn fat spots.

Ab fat, love handles, outer thighs and inner thighs are exactly the spots that SculpSure laser has been designed to dissolve. There are areas of the body where the fat accumulates and it is extremely dense, according to NYC dermatologist, Dr. Bruce Katz, who has been using SculpSure successfully on patients for the past year.

“The laser goes under the skin and destroys 20% of the fat layer,” explains Dr. Katz. “The laser’s wave length is absorbed by water in the fat cells. The heat of the laser energy dissolves the cells.”

I tried the SculpSure procedure first on my stomach and then on each side of my waist — what Dr. Katz calls “the flanks.” It’s a slightly uncomfortable procedure in both spots — as the laser feels like a pulse that is tightening and loosening. The intensity of the laser can be adjusted if it becomes to uncomfortable for you — something I had to ask for once or twice. But, it’s definitely very do-able and worth the momentary discomfort.

Once you’ve done the procedure, it takes up to three months for the fat to completely dissolve and for you to see the full reduction of the fat on your figure. Another benefit is that the laser also tightens the muscles in the area where SculpSure has been utilized, so you don’t get the dreaded loose-skin affect that can happen when you lose weight.

For those of you who are more familiar with liposuction, which has been used for several years , there are major benefits to SculpSure — no downtime, it’s not invasive, you need no local anesthesia, you don’t have to wear an undergarment to pull your skin in afterwards and you don’t have to stop exercising for a week or more. SculpSure is also far less expensive that liposuction, which can cost about $8500 per area. SculpSure is $1500-$2000 a treatment. Now, that’s definitively an investment but when you add up the cost of diet programs and food that many of us invest in for months at a time, it may be even more cost effective because it works. And for long term.

I definitely saw about an inch and a half off my abs, plus at least another inch and a half off each side of my flanks and my abs now look much tighter, I’m fitting back into jeans and skirts that I couldn’t do up for a while and I’m doing my best to improve upon this now by doubling down on my sit-ups.

So, I give SculpSure the thumbs up. For more info, go to juvaskin.com.

If you try it, HollywoodLifers, let me know what you think.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.