Ryan Gosling: ‘Dolce & Gabbana’ & More Designers Begging To Dress Eva Mendes At Oscars

Belle of the ball! The usually red carpet shy Eva Mendes is expected to support Ryan Gosling at the Oscars this year, and now, designers like Dolce & Gabbana and Calvin Klein are dying to dress her. Get the EXCLUSIVE on her outfit options, right here!

Eva Mendes, 42, doesn’t normally walk the red carpet with Ryan Gosling, 36, but when she does, designers go NUTS! It’s game on for who will win the amazing opportunity to dress her for the upcoming Oscars. “Eva is expected to go to the Oscars this year and support Ryan,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Her favorite designers include Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana, but she also loves vintage style dresses too.”

This has been an outstanding year for Ryan so far! Not only did he take home an award at the Golden Globes, he’s now nominated for an Oscar. His film, La La Land also starring Emma Stone, has been dominating the competition, so there’s a VERY high chance that Ryan will once again walk away with a trophy in his hands. Eva wouldn’t miss that opportunity for the world! Normally she hangs back at home with the couple’s two daughter, but this time, she’s gearing up to make a glamorous appearance. The biggest question we have is, WHO WILL SHE WEAR?!

Hollywood has SO many top-notch designers to choose from, but Eva likes thinking outside the box and surprising people. “She has her own line, New York & Company Collection,” the source continues, “so this marks a great opportunity to really make a fashion statement with millions of people watching the Oscars around the world.” Fashion at the Oscars is almost as important as the movies themselves — a perfect time go big or go home! Ryan always looks so dapper on the carpet, but he will definitely be outshined by Eva’s beauty this time around.

HollywoodLifers, who do YOU think Eva will wear at the Oscars? Comment below!

