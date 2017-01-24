Couple Gets Married In Hospital After Son, 2, Diagnosed With Brain Cancer — See Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Celia and Geff Kinzel knew their two-year old son couldn’t leave the hospital, so they brought their wedding to him. A family member captured a tender moment after the Jan. nuptials, resulting in a photograph that is equally heartbreaking and heartwarming. Now, they’ve chosen to share it with the world.

Captured in the hallways of Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, OH, a photo of Celia Kinzel, 26, and her new husband Geff has left an impression on many who’ve come across it online. The newlyweds, who are also parents to Logan, 2, and Rowan, 4, held their Jan. 7 wedding in the hospital because their second-born son wouldn’t have been able to attend otherwise.

Sometimes when you can't come to the wedding, the wedding comes to you. #hospitalwedding #crushcancer #pediatriccancer #pediatriccancerawareness #nationwidekids #nationwidechildrens A photo posted by Nationwide Children's Hospital (@nationwidekids) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

A few weeks after exchanging vows, the Kinzel family is opening up about Logan’s battle with brain cancer and their once intimate moment that has now become a very public story. “It was just a lucky snap of a picture,” explains Celia’s mother, Megan Dempsey, to ABC News. “We were happy that Logan was able to come down. It was a nice day for Celia and Geff, and a nice break from what’s really been a difficult time.”

“There wasn’t anything sad about it,” confesses Celia to Us Weekly in spite of the assumptions people looking from the outside might make. “We were worried that Logan would get sick during the ceremony. But it was the first day that he was full of energy, really happy, really talkative. He was ready to see people and be there.”

Logan has been battling the disease since last Feb., when he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Medulloblastoma. And even though it seemed as if he’d been responding to treatment, his cancer returned in Nov.. He has been living in the hospital, undergoing rounds of chemotherapy ever since.

With their eyes set on July as the finish line for this new round of chemo, Celia explains that Logan is still your run-of-the-mill toddler. “He is a goofball! He loves to give kisses. When he laughs, he’ll throw his head back and it’s so cute! Even when he’s throwing a temper tantrum, he’s still super cute.”

