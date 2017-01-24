Congress Shockingly Passes Anti-Abortion Bill HR-7 & Consequences Are Devastating

REX/Shutterstock

Just days after the worldwide Women’s Marches, Congress has passed bill HR-7, which eliminates all taxpayer-funded abortions. The shocking passage on January 24 leaves you, and all American women, with even fewer resources to get the costly procedure. It sets a dangerous precedent for even more sweeping reproductive laws.

HR-7, also called the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act, makes permanent the controversial Hyde Amendment, which mandates that women just like you — on Medicaid, federal employees, DC residents, federal prisoners, military servicewomen, and those covered by the Indian Health Service — do not receive abortion coverage through their health insurance plans. The bill was debated for hours on January 24, and passed 238-183.

If that sounds awful, it is. HR-7 also provides incentives for private insurance companies to drop their abortion coverage, and bans abortion coverage in multi-state health insurance plans; abortion will still be covered in cases of rape, incest, or life endangerment. Women and small businesses will also be denied tax credits if they’re using insurance plans that cover abortion.

This isn’t even the first anti-abortion measure that’s been passed during the days-old Trump presidency. President Donald Trump, 70, reinstated the Global Gag Rule on January 23, which stops US foreign aid money from funding any global health program that provides abortions. Scratch that: any global health program that even mentions abortions. To add insult to injury, he signed the measure while surrounded by men.

House Republicans have also gone after the Affordable Care Act. Repealing the ACA would make getting insurance impossible for many women, and on top of not being able to get abortions, they wouldn’t be able to afford birth control or gynecological visits. Note that lack of birth control often leads to pregnancies.

