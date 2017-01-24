Chelsea Handler Slams Melania Trump: ‘She Can Barely Speak English’ — Bullying Her?

Rex/Shutterstock

Yikes! Chelsea Handler landed in hot water after some harsh words about Melania Trump’s abilities to speak English and you can see Chelsea’s diss here!

Oh snap! Chelsea Handler, 41, rocked the Women’s March at Sundance on Jan. 21, but she soon got herself into some trouble over a comment she made about Melania Trump, 46. When asked if she would ever have President Trump, 70, or the First Lady on her Netflix show Chelsea, she had an extremely rough response. “Melania? To talk about what? She can barely speak English,” Chelsea said in a Variety video interview.

Ouch! That’s super harsh. She shared equally critical words from POTUS. “F–k off. F–k off,” Handler said. “Gross. He is the grossest. Physically, emotionally, mentally. Those statues they made of him were accurate. I bet you that is what he looks like naked with a little grape in between his legs,” she said. Whoa. When asked why she would not have either of the Trumps on her show she said, “I don’t respect either one of those people.”

While everyone is entitled to their political opinions, many thought Chelsea took it too far with her words about Melania. The First Lady actually speaks multiple languages including French, Italian, German, Slovene, not to mention English. Did Chelsea take it too far with her comments? She isn’t the first to come under fire after controversial comments about the First Family.

Saturday Night Live indefinitely suspended writer Katie Rich after she tweeted, “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” Katie received an enormous amount of backlash for her comment and deleted the tweet. She later apologized, but the show issued her an immediate suspension, according to Deadline.

