Colin Kaepernick & More Celebs Slam Donald Trump For Signing Anti-Abortion Clause

REX/Shutterstock

Nobody puts women’s rights in the corner. After signing the anti-abortion executive order on Jan. 24, celebs like Colin Kaepernick, J.K Rowling, Chelsea Handler and MORE are slamming Donald Trump for his misogynistic policies. Read the furious tweets, here!

Sorry, Donald Trump, 70, but by trying to divide up our nation by gender, you’ve actually given us a reason to come together and fight. Women AND men in Hollywood are slamming the business mogul for signing the anti-abortion executive order on Jan. 24, therefor dictating what women should do with their bodies. Colin Kaepernick, J.K Rowling, and Chelsea Handler are just a few of the celebrities who are outraged by Donald’s latest policy.

I stand with Planned Parenthood. It's time to take action. Here's how: https://t.co/l87NK5MHNp @PPact — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 24, 2017

The #GlobalGagRule risks the lives of some the poorest women in the world. https://t.co/873ftbNdVt 2/2 pic.twitter.com/ZId56UIo6g — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 23, 2017

Women's rights are Human rights! A photo posted by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Jan 24, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

Donald hasn’t made abortion illegal in the U.S (for the time being), but the reinstated Global Gag Rule puts millions of women’s lives at risk. The Mexico City policy means foreign nongovernmental organizations won’t receive funding from America if they support or even discuss the idea of abortion. Ronald Reagan first implemented it in 1984, Bill Clinton repealed it, George W. Bush reinstated it, Barack Obama had away with it in 2008. What’s even worse is that Donald has set his sights on overturning Roe v. Wade, starting with passing the HR-7 bill.

Sadly, abortion is just one of the examples of how backwards Donald’s thinking is. Our nation has made SO much progress in regard to equal rights, and now he’s taking it all away. Less than two hours into his official presidency, the former Apprentice host removed the abortion and LGBT pages from the White House website. It sounds like he might try to make gay marriage illegal again as well. Good thing Canada is close by…

HollywoodLifers, are you worried about what the anti-abortion clause will to do women?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.