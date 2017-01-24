Braided Mohawk Ponytail — How You Can Rock The Trend Seen On Ariana Grande & More

Courtesy of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock

Celebrities have been dressing up their high ponytail hairstyles with tiny braids on the red carpet, and we’re obsessed. Keep reading to find out how you can copy the baby braids, too!

A classic ponytail never goes out of style, but lately, celebs have been giving the slicked back look a cool upgrade with the tiniest addition. Creating a mini braid at the front of the hair before it gets pulled back, the braided mohawk ponytail can be worn in various combos.

Thanks to hairstylist Chris Appleton, Ariana Grande added several mini braids to her signature high ponytail, while Shay Mitchell sported a similar look with some blue thread woven throughout. Chris also gave Jennifer Lopez a variation on the look, pulling her hair back into a top knot with one mini braid at the center.

Then, there’s hairstylist Justine Marjan, who has been braiding up Olivia Culpo‘s ponytail and even shared a step-by-step how-to on her Instagram:

1) Prep damp hair with Tresemme Keratin Smooth Serum and blow dry with a flat brush.

2) For a double braided pony, create a clean center part, then a second part from the arch of the eyebrow to the crown of the head.

3) Clip the rest of your hair out of the way and apply some Tresemme Smoothing Pomade at the roots of your hair.

4) Create a Dutch braid (or reverse French braid) on either side of the center part, and when the braid reaches the crown of your head, switch to a traditional three-strand braid right down to the ends and secure with an elastic.

5) Apply more pomade at the roots, then use a fine-tooth comb to brush your hair back into a high ponytail.

6) Set with hairspray, and use a curling wand through the length of the pony if you want waves like Olivia’s.



