Brad Pitt Throws Champagne Party — Custody Battle With Angelina Coming To An End?

Brad Pitt took some time out of his drama-filled life on Jan. 18 to throw a fabulous party full of champagne and balloons for his close friends at the luxurious Hotel Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica, Calif. Could this mean that his custody battle with Angelina is calming down?

“Brad [Pitt] had an intimate party in one of the rooms,” a source told Us Weekly on Jan. 24 of the 53-year-old actor’s bash at Hotel Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Jan. 18. “He spent the night at the hotel and left in the morning with a big gold and white balloon arrangement that he wanted to take home for his kids.” OMG! That’s so sweet.

It looks like Brad had a big bunch of the balloons — meant for Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — brought out to his SUV by his assistants. What a great way to show that you’re always thinking of your little ones even when you are having a luxurious party with your friends! CLICK TO SEE PICS OF BRAD TAKING BALLOONS BACK TO HIS KIDS.

Seems like the party was fancy, as well as festive, because the same assistants who took the bobbing balloons to Brad’s car also carried over some expensive booze. “They brought out a few bottles of red wine and Perrier-Jouet champagne and loaded it into Brad’s car in the morning as he was leaving,” the source said. That’s some mighty nice champagne for a regular party. Could he have been toasting the end of his custody battle with Angelina Jolie?

Brad has been going through a lot recently with his divorce from his 41-year-old estranged wife, so it’s nice to see that he’s having a good time and continuing to live his life with fabulous parties. Luckily, things are calming down in the custody battle, as he and Angie recently released a statement saying they were going to work together in the process. However, the private divorce could still cost them a whopping $6 million and take a year to finish!

