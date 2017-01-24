Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Banned From Being On ‘KUWTK’ After Relationship Drama

FameFlynet

Uh oh! Rob Kardashian and fiancée Blac Chyna are feeling some K-clan payback for their ugly public feud just before the holidays. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how the couple has been ‘shunned’ from the current filming of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’

While Kim Kardashian, 36, is back to work with the rest of her family filming KUWTK, her little brother Rob Kardashian, 29, and fiancée Blac Chyna, 28, are nowhere to be seen. “Missing from the new scenes of KUWTK are Rob & Chyna. The family is still very divided since Dream’s birth and the awkward holidays,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Oh no! We thought that two-month-old baby Dream‘s arrival in Nov. 2016 would have done more to unite the family, but after the couple’s ugly online breakup and feud, we can see why mama Kris Jenner, 61, and her daughters want to distance their audience from the volatile pair.

“Kris Jenner and the sisters have mixed feelings towards Rob‘s relationship with his baby mama and as a result, Chyna is largely being shunned by the family. Rob has been by Chyna‘s side, even though Kourtney, Kylie and the rest of the girls have been avoiding them,” our insider adds. Poor Rob! His allegiance to his fiancée is costing him when it comes to being part of the family’s reality show.

It’s great that Rob and Chyna have been able to patch things up after a temporary but very nasty split on Dec. 17, when she moved out of the couple’s Hidden Hills, CA home with daughter Dream in a giant huff. All of their fighting played out online for the world to see and came right before Christmas, which is Kris’ favorite holiday. It definitely put a damper on the family’s celebrations, having Rob going through so much embarrassing public turmoil. Chyna also didn’t do anything to endear herself to Rob’s family when she moved to trademark the family name, which the Kardashian sisters legally challenged. Now the couple is getting punished by not getting any quality airtime on KUWTK.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob and Chyna’s bitter public feud caused damage to the Kardashian brand?

